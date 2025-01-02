Carrie Underwood's 'American Idol' Salary: New Judge Allegedly Earns Less Than Half of Katy Perry's Paycheck

There is reportedly a stark contrast in salaries between Carrie Underwood and Katy Perry as judges on "American Idol."

According to The US Sun, ABC has significantly reduced the amount allocated to on-camera talent after the "Fireworks" singer's sudden departure, who became a member of the judging panel in 2018.

Rumors circulated that Perry was earning a salary exceeding $25 million per season, a figure allegedly surpassing the earnings of her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Underwood is on track to earn a salary comparable to that of the current male judges, although still significantly lower than Katy's earnings.

"Carrie's salary is in the $10-12 million range, so less than half of what Katy was getting," an insider told the publication.

"Depending on Carrie's performance and how she's responded to by the viewers, there is room to boost that number up if she were to return next year."

Underwood has reportedly entered into a one-year agreement that does not bind her to a future return. Nevertheless, the source mentioned that should the current positive trajectory persist, the team will undoubtedly seek to have her back on board.

News of the salary discrepancies came after reports that there has been great excitement among the "American Idol" team as Underwood became part of the show. This positive reception comes as a relief following a history of disputes involving Perry during her time on the judging panel.

A separate insider revealed to The US Sun last week that the "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer has been described as a "godsend" to the show, providing significant support as it wrapped up its nationwide auditions in preparation for the March 9 premiere.

There is also a reported unanimous sentiment among the show's staff that Underwood is the preferred colleague over Perry, with no doubt in their minds about who the superior judge is.

"It's actually it's like is a ray of sunshine after a chaotic and stormy few years with some of the on-camera talent," the source said of having Carrie on set.

"Katy never fully fit in, and there was always something off about her dynamic with the rest of the Idol team. There was also an unpredictability factor there that did not sit right with people."

"Even with Luke and Lionel, it got better, but it never quite felt right. Carrie is very professional and a natural."

The source further disclosed that this season's filming had evoked strong emotions in Underwood, given that her professional journey commenced on the exact same stage.

"This season was really emotional for her after starting out on that same set."