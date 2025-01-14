Taylor Swift in Discussions for Shanghai Concert, Officials 'Optimistic' About Possible Show

Shanghai officials have expressed enthusiasm over a possible Taylor Swift show in China.

On January 14, Reuters reported that authorities from Shanghai engaged through "preliminary talks" with Swift's team. According to one of the officials, the "Love Story" singer might perform in Shanghai, as per Chinese news outlet The Paper.

Zhang Qi, Shanghai's Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism Deputy Director, confirmed that a discussion was reached with Swift's team.

During a local political session, the director shared that officials think the occurrence of her show will depend on the city's market status and attractiveness.

However, Qi assured, "But we are optimistic that there may be hope this year."

An official comment from Swift's publicist has yet to be received.

Swift set the bar high with her record-breaking "Eras" tour, which began its course in March 2023 in Arizona, and ended on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver. After the tour wrapped up, it reportedly grossed over $2 billion.

The show also became the highest-grossing tour of all time, as well as the first-ever tour to surpass $1 billion in revenue. To express her gratitude to her dedicated crew members, Swift had given them more than $197 million in bonuses.

The tour mostly spanned across the United States and Europe, but its Asian leg only included Singapore and Japan. Chinese cities weren't included in the lineup.