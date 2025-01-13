Kanye West Remains Absent While Children With Kim Kardashian Evacuate from LA Fires

Two weeks into the new year, Kanye West is still reportedly absent from his children's lives.

For the last four months, West has been traveling with his wife, Bianca Censori, to China, Japan, and the Maldives.

The Chicago rapper has been regularly posting glimpses of his vacation on Instagram and X to commemorate 2025, as fans impatiently await the release of his forthcoming album "Bully" later this year. The couple was also spotted in Dubai the previous week to celebrate Censori's 30th birthday.

His children, however, and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian are going through difficult moments.

As reported by the NY Post, after the Kenneth Fire threatened to destroy their Hidden Hills, California property, his ex-wife and their four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—had to leave.

Sources also revealed that West hasn't seen his kids in at least 118 days. He last saw his children when they performed together at a "Vultures 2" listening session in Haikou, China, in September 2024.

The Kenneth Fire burned 1,000 acres in a matter of hours. Fortunately, the fire was 35% contained as of Friday afternoon, as per the New York Times.

Kardashian expressed her opinions on social media as she was leaving her home. The 44-year-old reality TV siren has donated money to feed firefighters and expressed gratitude to the inmates who assisted in battling the fires.