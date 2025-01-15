Riley Keough Insists Mom Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson Were Genuinely 'in Love'

Riley Keough is defending her mom, Lisa Marie Presley's, relationship with Michael Jackson.

Sitting down with Alex Cooper as part of the host's Call Her Daddy podcast, Keough shared that her mother and the King of Pop were truly in loved during their brief union.

"The one thing I know is that they were in love and that their love for one another was genuine. Because I was there and I remember. Everything else I don't know because I wasn't there for," she said.

The actress shared how her life changed after Jackson and Presley got married, stating that they had access to more luxuries than before.

"Our life wasn't crazier because that already existed. But I think when [Presley] saw Michael's life, there were things that he had that she didn't have. Like, she didn't have a plane at the time, things like that... And so our life in that way kind of got bigger. Because before that, she was with my dad and their life was very simple... Like, she didn't have 10 million assistants and she didn't need all of that. And I think that changed," Keough explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Keough opened up about the sexual abuse allegations that were labeled against Jackson.

"I was never told anything. It's not something I even asked as an adult," she shared.

When pressured by Cooper as to why she never questioned the allegations despite being so close to the singer, Keough responded that she simply did not know why she never did.

Riley Keough just opened up about her mother Lisa Marie Presley's relationship with Michael Jackson. 👀 pic.twitter.com/tYoWkmCuZC — Page Six (@PageSix) January 15, 2025

Presley and Jackson were married for two years. Their union lasted from 1994 to 1996. In 2003, Jackson was arrested by police on charges of child molestation.

Jackson's layer, Mark Geragos, said that the charges against his client were "a big lie," according to NPR. Jackson paid his bail and gave up his passport to become a free man once again, but he was eventually indicted on 10 charges related to child molestation, abduction, false imprisonment and extortion.

Two years later in 2005, he went to trial and he was eventually acquitted of all of the charges that were brought against him. Four years later in 2009, Jackson died in his home. Despite his death, the allegations continued in the documentary Leaving Neverland. However, Jackson's estate would sue HBO over the documentary.

Still, Jackson remains one of the biggest artists of all time with sales estimated at over 500 million records worldwide.