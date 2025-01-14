Beyoncé Delays Major Announcement Due To LA Wildfires, Fans Say It 'Doesn't Have to Be Postponed'

In the wake of The Beyoncé Bowl performance, fans have been eagerly anticipating her upcoming plans.

Last week, Beyoncé announced that she would unveil her next steps on January 14, following a cryptic teaser video. However, a post on her Instagram page informed fans that the announcement would be further delayed due to the ongoing Palisades and Eaton wildfires in Southern California.

Reports from officials indicate that the catastrophe has claimed the lives of at least 24 individuals. Over 12,000 buildings have been decimated, and the fires have ravaged an area exceeding 60 square miles in the Los Angeles region.

In consideration of all those impacted by the wildfires throughout Los Angeles County, Beyoncé decided to cancel the highly-anticipated announcement scheduled for today.

However, fans on social media have mixed reactions to the postponement.

Some praised the "Texas Hold' Em" singer for thinking of those affected by the fires.

We respect her decision and will still be ready to hear it when she announces it. — steven ☀️ (@arianaunext) January 14, 2025

i’m not even mad, i totally understand and respect it 👏🏽 — ꜱᴏʟᴀʀʏᴏɴᴄᴇ 𐚁|| ꜰᴀɴ ᴀᴄᴄᴏᴜɴᴛ (@jaylovesyonce) January 14, 2025

It's the least she could do.



The very least. — Hunter Lott (@Hunter_Lott_) January 14, 2025

Meanwhile, others believe this didn't have to be postponed because it was just an announcement.

now what does her making an announcement have to do with the LA fires…. pic.twitter.com/uzbDDulmYo — 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝟑.𝟎 🫧 (@positionsmafiaa) January 14, 2025

girl what- it’s an announcement this doesn’t have to be postponed 😭 — 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝟑.𝟎 🫧 (@positionsmafiaa) January 14, 2025

She could’ve said this the other day😭 — Daily Dose of X (@schuld_eth) January 14, 2025

i didn’t sleep the whole night waiting for the announcement pic.twitter.com/2sen1OB1zQ — ★ LESEGO ★ (@LeeLovesBey) January 14, 2025

instead of making an announcement that shes postponing it she shoulda just announced… — Miranda 💋☀️ (@mirandaspov) January 14, 2025

GIRL ITS LITERALLY AN ANNOUNCEMENT… BE SO SERIOUS — Miranda 💋☀️ (@mirandaspov) January 14, 2025

The announcement has to be THE ANNOUNCEMENT for her to postpone it, which makes it even more exciting. — -S- (@StiagoMTT) January 14, 2025

Others continued to theorize what the announcement was going to be.

we can confidently say this is a tour announcement….WE HAVE TIME TO GET OUR MONEY UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/3X2KDpHJVE — anthony (@lizziesjuul) January 14, 2025

It had to be a release and not an announcement I’m thinking now — 𝙱ᴬᶜᵗ ᴵᴵ 🎄 (@Beyllionare) January 14, 2025

i heard she'll come out as a Trump supporter — David Satler (@davidsatlerr) January 14, 2025

so it’s definitely a tour… also, respect for this. — Daily Dose of X (@schuld_eth) January 14, 2025

good on her, it was def a tour announcement and it would’ve been bad if she had tickets for LA dropping soon especially rn!!! — anthony (@lizziesjuul) January 14, 2025

The announcement comes after Beyoncé's generous gesture of support. On January 12, the BeyGood Foundation announced a $2.5 million contribution to aid in the relief of the devastating fires in Los Angeles.

They said in a statement, "Los Angeles we stand with you. BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars."

"The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires."