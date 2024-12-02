Britney Spears Celebrates Her 43rd Birthday By Getting Her Divorce Finalized

Britney Spears has multiple reasons to celebrate today.

On Dec. 2, the singer celebrated her 43rd birthday. However, maybe more importantly, she became a single woman in the eyes of the law.

According to legal document obtained by TMZ, Spears' divorce from now ex-husband Sam Asghari is officially a done deal.

Previously, Asghari filed to divorce the "Circus" songstress in August 2023. The pair were wed only 14 months before deciding to go their own ways. While their divorce may be over now, Asghari likely walked away with nothing as the couple had a prenup in place that protected Spears and her assets.

The singer did pay Asghari's rent for a few months after he moved out of their house, TMZ reports.

Since the split, both Spears and Asghari have appeared to move on with other people. Spears was connected to Paul Soliz in the past and Asghari has since been spotted out with Brooke Irvine.

The new report comes after Spears has allegedly sworn off toxic relationships and has instead committed to prioritizing her health by staying single.

A source told the Daily Mail that she has regular visits with a therapist while also adhering to a prescribed psychiatric medication regimen.

"[Spears] is sober and does not do drugs. She has a glass of wine now and then," the source told the Daily Mail.

"But she does not have a substance abuse problem and has people around her to make sure that she stays on the straight and narrow. She will be healing from her trauma for a very long time. But she is done with men for now and focusing on herself," the source added.

The insider also revealed that Spears has enlisted the services of a full-time chef and medical expert to oversee her well-being.

Spears is also focused on her relationship with her youngest son, Jayden, who has visited the singer since spending many years apart.

"Jayden coming out to L.A. is massive for Britney, it's something she's been dreaming of for so long," a source told Life & Style.

"She knows that if she wants more time with him, and hopefully Sean Preston too, she's got to keep things calm and drama-free," they added. "Britney's doing her best not to go overboard but she really wants to spoil Jayden and take him on trips and just soak up every moment she can. But she realizes it's going to take more than just spoiling him, she knows she needs to show him she's really changed."