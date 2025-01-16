Method Man Accused of Assault at Staten Island Gym Over Decade-Old Family Dispute

Wu-Tang Clan rapper Method Man, whose real name is Clifford Smith, has been accused of assaulting a 28-year-old man at a Crunch Fitness gym in Staten Island.

According to law enforcement sources cited in new reports, the incident stemmed from the man's past relationship with Smith's daughter over a decade ago.

The 53-year-old hip-hop artist and actor allegedly struck the man seven times in the face with a closed fist. The alleged victim reported facial pain and dizziness but declined medical attention at the scene.

A complaint was filed with the NYPD, per the New York Post, but Smith has not been arrested.

Representatives for Smith categorically denied the allegations, saying he's not been subject to any law enforcement actions, as The Independent reported.

Method Man, widely known as a founding member of the iconic Wu-Tang Clan, has enjoyed a multifaceted career as both a rapper and actor.

He rose to fame with the group's 1993 debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), and released his successful solo album Tical in 1994.

As an actor, Smith has appeared in acclaimed series like The Wire and The Deuce.

Method Man's Past Actions

This latest accusation isn't Smith's first brush with controversy. In 2007, he was arrested in Brooklyn for marijuana possession during a traffic stop, as Today remembered.

Two years later, he faced legal troubles for failing to file state income taxes from 2004 to 2007, accumulating over $32,000 in debt, per Reuters.

In recent years, Method Man has been open about his struggles with mental health, particularly depression.

Speaking to Fat Joe in 2023, he emphasized the importance of checking in on loved ones, sharing his own experiences with bouts of depression.

Despite the current allegations, Smith continues to maintain a strong presence in music and entertainment. Last year, he joined the star-studded celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary at the Grammy Awards and contributed to Snoop Dogg's album Missionary.

Smith's legacy as both a pioneering rapper and versatile actor remains influential, though the latest incident may cast a shadow on his public image.