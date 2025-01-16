Selena Gomez Lends a Hand: Singer Volunteers and Serves Meals to LA Fire Survivors

Selena Gomez trended online for her participation in relief efforts to aid the victims of the Los Angeles fires.

Several clips on her Instagram Stories featured the "I Want You To Know" singer in her long-sleeved shirt, green cap, and aviator glasses.

Gomez was shown taking out meals from a relief box to give to everyone affected by the devastating calamity. Her fiancé, Benny Blanco, also appeared in the footage, wearing a blue hoodie and respirator mask.

Selena Gomez helps passing out food to victims of the Los Angeles fires. pic.twitter.com/41DqL6l2Nn — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 16, 2025

In her third slide, Gomez took the time to express her admiration and gratitude to the emergency responders present in the area.

"Grateful for these individuals," Gomez stated.

Gomez's efforts were also apparent through her beauty company, Rare Beauty, which declared that it had gathered emergency care kits with essentials for evacuation centers.

It also mentioned, "As a brand that was born and grown in Los Angeles, we are devastated to see our local community affected by the recent wildfires across Southern California, displacing families and destroying homes and businesses."

The company donated to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and World Central Kitchen.

Rare Beauty also announced its continuous support for the non-profit partners of Rare Impact Fund to provide mental health support.