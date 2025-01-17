Diddy's Unscathed LA Mansion Value Rises Over $400K Amid California's Wildfire Woes

The Holmby Hills mansion owned by Sean "Diddy" Combs has jumped more than $400,000 in value over the year, according to estimates from Realtor.com.

As reported by Newsweek, despite the heart-wrenching wildfires destroying various parts of Southern California, the property will set its owner back about $72.6 million.

Combs bought the mansion, which is more than 17,000 square feet, for $39 million in 2014, but has remained unscathed as the flames have ripped through over 12,000 structures in the area.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' LA Mansion Spared From Rampant Wildfires.https://t.co/dxkAhF37lP pic.twitter.com/v4tcAGsAHu — BoilingPoint Live (@RealBPL) January 14, 2025

Wealthy areas such as Pacific Palisades have suffered the most from the wildfires, destroying several high-end homes.

This has driven up demand for housing, as more than 200,000 residents have evacuated their homes.

New data out today shows that with rental listings in Los Angeles, the searches are up 186 percent since the beginning of January.

Realtor and Khorr Realty owner Pila Jessie said local and national buyers were buying more luxury homes.

"The surge in demand from displaced homeowners and investors has led to predictions of substantial inflation in the rental market," Jessie stated. "This will likely result in unusually high profits for landlords."

Redfin estimates the median Pacific Palisades home price was approximately $3.1 million before the wildfires.

The disappearance of homes has a multiplying effect, likely increasing property values in surrounding neighborhoods that are not touched.

Initially listed for $61.5 million in September 2024, Diddy's property was last estimated at $72.2 million earlier in January.

Real estate analysts say the increased value of Combs' home reflects trends around the neighborhood.

According to Jessie, investor interest in luxury homes has grown exponentially among local investors and across the nation.

Hannah Jones, senior research analyst at Realtor.com, told Newsweek, "Homes that are either built with fire-prevention in mind or are located in areas where the fire risk is lower will draw buyer attention as high-earning households continue to purchase high-dollar real estate in Los Angeles."

With recovery efforts underway in Los Angeles, the local real estate market will adjust to reflect these new realities.

Combs' residence might draw in buyers searching for opulent estates that have not been affected by the current destruction.