Diddy's Defense Team Believes Cassie Ventura's Tapes Will Expose Her 'Red Flag' in Assault Case

With the trial date approaching for Sean "Diddy" Combs, his lawyers are doubling their efforts to extract evidence from his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, a.k.a. "Victim 1."

The Ventura trial focuses on allegations of physical assault against Ventura, which has been generating lots of media attention.

Diddy's attorneys have also demanded nine home videos that Ventura allegedly has of the couple together in sexual activity. They contend these tapes could prove their loved affairs were consensual.

However, the prosecution is opposing the request, saying it would be an additional trauma to Ventura.

Legal experts have warned that the issue is still very much alive.

David Gelman, host of the Trial of Diddy podcast, said that the prosecution may be obliged by law to hand over the tapes to ensure Diddy has enough time to prepare a proper defense.

He also suggested what it could mean if the tapes ever ended up in the hands of Ventura instead of Diddy.

"Diddy doesn't have these videos — Diddy never had these videos," Gelman stated, as quoted by We Got This Covered.

"They are in the possession of Cassie. It does undermine a little bit. It undermines that she is an alleged victim," he said.

"If she had the videos herself and not Diddy, that would definitely bring a red flag to the government, and that would definitely help if I'm Diddy's attorney."

The videos were reportedly not found during a raid at Diddy's home, where police confiscated 1,000 bottles of baby oil. Instead, they were with Ventura, and that raises the question of what role they would play in the trial.

In the nearing shadow of May 2025, Diddy's legal strategy seems predicated on sowing seeds of doubt. However, experts say his past of using witnesses to intimidate could make the case trickier for his defense.

As numerous allegations are swirling against Diddy and former associates offering testimony voicing concern over Diddy's behavior, the trial has captured public attention.