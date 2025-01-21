Sexyy Red's AI Pictures of Her and Martin Luther King Jr. Divide Internet: 'You Deserve Prison Time'

Sexyy Red is the latest music superstar to controversially pose alongside artificial intelligence-generated pictures with an important historical figure.

The "Whatchu Know About Me" rapper posed alongside fake images of her and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to celebrate the latter on his federal holiday.

In one of the images, Sexyy can be seen wear a low-cut red dress with a chain that reads "Big Sexyy" as she holds a large sum of cash. Dr. King is seen next to her walking arm-in-arm with protestors who are holding signs such as "We March For Jobs For All Now" and "First Baptist Church."

Another picture shared to her X account shows her hand-in-hand with Dr. King as they appear to slow dance. In this picture, they are looking deep into each other's eyes and Sexyy is no longer wearing her dress and instead opts for a red tank top.

Some people under the posts were quick to slam the rapper for her use of the fake images.

"Sorry ma'am, Dr King never visited the brothel," one user wrote.

Sorry ma’am, Dr King never visited the brothel. — JustThatGuy👨‍💼 (@JustThatGuyAdam) January 21, 2025

"You deserve prison time," shared another.

you deserve prison time — ۟ (@godismadonna) January 21, 2025

Others saw the pictures as more lighthearted and praised the pictures or joked about them.

"Ahaha this is dope af," one X user wrote.

Ahaha this is dope af — Mike Diaz (@MikeyD313) January 20, 2025

"Maybe this was MLKs dream," joked another.

Maybe this was MLKs dream — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) January 21, 2025

Sexyy is not the only artist to come under fire for the use of artificial images posted to social media. In December 2024, Madonna posted fake images of her with Pope Francis. In one of the pictures, the religious leader can be seen with his hand around Madonna's waist as she wears a skimpy outfit.

"She wants to remain relevant so bad," one person quipped after she posted the pictures.

"Some people need god in their life more than rest of us," another added.

Sexyy has been one of the most successful female rappers over the last couple of years and endorsed Kamala Harris for president before the election in November. However, Donald Trump would go on to win and his inauguration took place the same day that MLK day took place, on Jan. 20.