Clairo's Staggering Call for 'Witchcraft' Against Trump Ignites Social Media Meltdown

Clairo's cheeky comment during Donald Trump's second inauguration ignited an internet frenzy.

The indie pop sensation took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her audacious take: "Witchcraft on Trump ASAP!" Her tweet, made amid the ceremony, drew a mix of reactions.

Fans of the "Juna" singer considered the post as a daring remark that cited her stance against Trump.

Witchcraft on Trump ASAP ! — claire cottrill (@clairo) January 21, 2025

Unhinged responses followed the tweet, as the post was re-posted by enthusiastic fans who matched Clairo's bold energy on the platform.

"This is why we are Clairo fans," one shared.

this why we are clairo fans https://t.co/KzxPpZPAO4 — Rean (@xReaan) January 21, 2025

"Oh, she's too real," another fan said.

A third one joked, "Him and his whole band have already been using black magik. Don't get it twisted."

Him and his whole band have already been using black magik. Don't get it twisted. https://t.co/NMkTGD2PYf — Caryl 11x24 (@xo_RaraAve) January 21, 2025

A fourth one commented, "Everyone do as Clairo says I only take orders from her."

Everyone do as clairo says I only take orders from her. https://t.co/rMVZDl09sW — Fath⚽️ (@BallsFetty) January 21, 2025

Clairo's political stance was further highlighted in November 2024 when she proudly shared that she voted for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. In a straightforward exchange, when a fan inquired about her choice, Clairo succinctly replied, "Kamala!"

On TikTok, a clip showed Clairo expressing her heartbreak over the election's results and the Trump administration's views regarding reproductive rights.

"I'm full of so much sadness and rage today," the singer shared after breaking down in tears.

"I'm so f****** tired of people talking about f****** bodies, I am so over it. You're a f****** weirdo if you want to make a decision about my f****** body."

She added, "It's really heavy on my heart today."