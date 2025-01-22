Julia Garner Breaks Silence on Madonna Biopic Status: 'You Know as Much as I Do'

Julia Garner recently addressed speculations surrounding the highly-anticipated Madonna biopic.

The "Ozark" star graced "The TODAY Show" on Wednesday morning to discuss her upcoming movie "Wolf Man."

However, she took the opportunity to address the circulating rumors about the potential Madonna biopic.

Garner found herself reminiscing about the time she joined the "Vogue" singer on her "Celebration" tour in December 2023, prompted by the probing questions of host Craig Melvin.

Reflecting on their time performing together, Garner fondly recalled the joy they shared under the spotlight. Despite maintaining a playful demeanor when asked about the singer's halted biopic, in which she was initially cast as the lead, she couldn't help but express her admiration for the talented artist.

"We had fun on stage! It was amazing. She's amazing. It was an incredible experience!" she said. "I wasn't singing. I was just dancing with her, which was super fun."

In response to Melvin's curiosity about the biopic, she playfully remarked, "I mean, you know as much as I do," suggesting that additional information might be revealed later on.

With a hint of mystery, she teased, "Maybe next time, when I come back," before making her way to "Live!"

The biopic, which began its development in 2020, was intended to explore the journey and achievements. In 2023, the project encountered a pause at Universal Pictures to allow Madonna to concentrate on her worldwide "Celebration" Tour.

At the film's inception, Diablo Cody was involved as a co-writer of the screenplay, initially named "Little Sparrow."

However, during the summer of 2024, signs of progress emerged on the biopic project.

A social media post unveiled a series of images showing her alongside a typewriter, diligently crafting a screenplay titled "Who's That Girl," paying homage to her 1987 movie and hit song with the same title.

Although the details of the script remain a mystery as of writing, the presence of circles and notes hinted at ongoing revisions.

Madonna was also considering making some adjustments to how she approaches the presentation of her life story.

In November 2024, she took to social media to post a collection of selfies and photos, accompanied by a caption where she reflects on the challenges she has encountered while trying to narrate her own journey.

In the post, she asked her fans for advice on the direction of the potential project, whether she should transform her life story into a series or a feature film.

Many of her followers chimed in, expressing their support for the idea of a multi-part series.