Madonna is Back Together With Her 28-Year-Old Boyfriend Akeem Morris

Madonna has found love with Akeem Morris once again.

The Queen of Pop shared the news to her Instagram account on Dec. 26 where she showcased her family and home during the Christmas season.

During the reel that was posted to her account, Madonna shared pictures of her as well as her children Lourdes Leon, Chifundo James and 12-year-old twins Stella and Estere. However, snuck into the pictures were photographs of Morris, both with and without Madonna, seemingly confirming that they are an item once again.

One picture of her and Morris sees the 66-year-old pop star sitting on 28-year-old Morris' lap. There are also pictures of his hand and knee while sporting an "M" ring on his pinky finger.

Morris shared some snaps of the couple to his own Instagram page. One picture saw Madonna sitting on the front steps of a building as well as another of her wearing blue and diamond stickers on her teeth.

Madonna and Morris reportedly broke up around Halloween after the age difference between them became a factor. A source spoke to The Daily Mail about what reportedly went wrong between them.

"Madonna ran into the same issue with this boytoy as she has with all of her recent men. The age difference became an issue," a source told the publication.

The source did note that there had been some possible cheating going on to lead to the breakup.

"They come from different time periods. Madonna felt Akeem had a wandering eye because he did," the source added.

Despite the accusations of infidelity and the age difference, the source notes that the breakup between them was not dramatic and they parted ways without much issue.

"Ultimately it had run its course and there are no hard feelings or drama. It was just time for them to go their separate ways. Akeem is now living on an island, and Madonna is obviously in her UES pad working on her biopic," the source shared.

The couple were first linked in 2022, but did not become an official couple until last summer.