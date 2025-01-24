Diddy Allegedly Threatened Magazine Editor With 'Dead In A Trunk' Warning Over Cover Access

In an upcoming docuseries called The Fall of Diddy, a former magazine editor shares chilling details of an incident where Sean "Diddy" Combs issued death threats towards her.

The threats were reportedly made in response to his request for approval of photos for a magazine feature.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, former Vibe magazine editor-in-chief Danyel Smith revealed that the 55-year-old disgraced music mogul threatened her, stating he would ensure her death if she failed to provide him with advance access to images for a story in the publication.

Smith shared in a sneak peek of the upcoming documentary series that following the photo shoot, Diddy wanted to preview the covers of their publication.

However, it was standard practice for their team not to reveal the covers to anyone before they were officially released.

In the documentary, Smith revealed that Diddy contacted her by phone to express his grievances, where he issued threatening remarks.

"I told him that I wouldn't be making an exception and he said that he would see me dead in a trunk if I did not show it to him."

Upon hearing Smith's request for him to retract his disturbing statement, Diddy adamantly refused, declaring that he would not be taking anything back. In response, Smith promptly sought the assistance of her legal counsel.

"My attorney called him to say that if he didn't immediately fax over an apology, my attorney was going to reach out to law enforcement."

Smith added, "It took about 90 minutes to two hours and I received that faxed apology."

Following the incident, Smith realized that individuals sent by Diddy had been intimidating her in connection to the matter.

"I've only recently come to realize - through the members of the staff at that time - that he had actually, in the days before, come up to the Vibe offices with two tough guys looking for me."

More than four months have passed since the Bad Boy Records mogul was taken into federal custody on allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering, and he continues to be held in detention.

Having previously refuted Smith's accusations, Diddy maintains his innocence in the face of sex trafficking charges following his arrest last September 2024. He continues to be held in custody as he awaits trial on May 5, having been denied bail multiple times.

Despite multiple failed attempts to secure bail, Diddy continues to face obstacles in his legal proceedings due to concerns that he may flee or interfere with the case.

Providing a glimpse into the content of the documentary unveiled by Investigation Discovery, a summary outlines the intriguing revelations that await viewers in the upcoming docuseries.

Scheduled for a two-night premiere on January 27 and January 28, The Fall of Diddy will unfold its story on Investigation Discovery and Max.