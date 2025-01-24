'Never Heard Sexyy Red Sound As Good': Fans Hype Bruno Mars' Star-Studded 'Fat, Juicy & Wet' Video

Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red collaborated on their latest track, titled "Fat, Juicy & Wet," which is reportedly designed for the strip club scene.

The song was released on January 24, along with a visually captivating music video that included appearances by Lady Gaga and Rosé of BLACKPINK.

Fans couldn't help but gush about Sexxy Red and how she sounded so good.

This track marks Bruno's third single release following his previous hits "Die With a Smile" and "APT."

I’ve never heard Sexyy Red literally sound as good as she did on this new track ‘Fat Juicy & Wet’



I knew Bruno wasn’t gone play. He wanted a fun strip club record and he got one.



pic.twitter.com/Xre9ncOXfO — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) January 24, 2025

The fact it's the opposite of what you said is funny asf. Instead of it being Bruno's song and Sexyy is coming in and out. It's Sexyy's song and Bruno is coming in and out😭😭I love it tho — Cortney Haynes (@Pretty__CoCo) January 24, 2025

She really ate this song up🔥. It was giving 2017 cardib — Barbie Been NEXT (@barbieupnext) January 24, 2025

She sounds the same as she always does, which is VERY good. — Tea After Dark (@KPopPapi) January 24, 2025

SAME! Her voice usually annoys me a little but they smoothed it out for sure. This a cute bop. Sexxy getting Gaga in the MV is huge for her. — K͓̽𝕀ℓℓᴜᴀ ᴺᴹ (@KilluaMaraj) January 24, 2025

Fat, juicy and wet is ACTUALLY SOOO GOOD.

Bruno mars ate as usual

Sexy red is just too vulgar for my liking but yah, I guess that's her style of music.

ROSÉ was basically there just for vibes 😂😂😂😂

Am happy about the ROSÉ content tho. pic.twitter.com/RsIfmefYfQ — EvéLYNN (@yslguitarist) January 24, 2025

Meanwhile, rising star Sexyy Red remains on a winning trajectory through her collaborations.

Having garnered acclaim for her recent collaborations, such as "Whatchu Know About Me" featuring GloRilla from her first album Glorious and "Sticky" with Tyler, the Creator, GloRilla, and Lil Wayne, she continues to solidify her presence in the music industry.