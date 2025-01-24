'Never Heard Sexyy Red Sound As Good': Fans Hype Bruno Mars' Star-Studded 'Fat, Juicy & Wet' Video

Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red collaborated on their latest track, titled "Fat, Juicy & Wet," which is reportedly designed for the strip club scene.
The song was released on January 24, along with a visually captivating music video that included appearances by Lady Gaga and Rosé of BLACKPINK.
Fans couldn't help but gush about Sexxy Red and how she sounded so good.
This track marks Bruno's third single release following his previous hits "Die With a Smile" and "APT."
Meanwhile, rising star Sexyy Red remains on a winning trajectory through her collaborations.
Having garnered acclaim for her recent collaborations, such as "Whatchu Know About Me" featuring GloRilla from her first album Glorious and "Sticky" with Tyler, the Creator, GloRilla, and Lil Wayne, she continues to solidify her presence in the music industry.
