Martin Luther King Jr.'s Daughter Bernice Slams Sexyy Red's 'Deplorable' AI Photos With Him: 'Please Delete'

Rapper Sexyy Red sparked outrage on Monday, Jan. 21, when she shared AI-generated images featuring herself alongside Martin Luther King Jr. on X (formerly Twitter).

The posts, meant to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, drew sharp criticism, including a powerful response from King's daughter, Bernice King.

Retweeting the post, Bernice wrote, "This is intentionally distasteful, dishonoring, deplorable, and disrespectful to my family and my father, who is not here to respond himself because he was assassinated for working for your civil and human rights and to end war and poverty."

She added, "Please delete."

This is intentionally distasteful, dishonoring, deplorable, and disrespectful to my family and my father, who is not here to respond himself because he was assassinated for working for your civil and human rights and to end war and poverty.



Please delete. https://t.co/g1S726qSMf — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 21, 2025

The AI images shared by Sexyy Red included one where the rapper and King clasped hands in what appeared to be a nightclub.

Another altered a historic photograph from the 1963 March on Washington, placing Red in the scene among King and other civil rights leaders.

Response to Sexyy Red AI MLK Images

While some of the rapper's fans responded with laughing and crying emojis, many others criticized the images as offensive and disrespectful.

Still, Sexyy Red, known for her bold and provocative persona, has not yet publicly addressed the backlash or Bernice King's statement. The controversial posts remain live on her account as of this writing, continuing to stir heated debates online.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about the use of artificial intelligence in altering historical moments and figures.

Many argue that such creations can trivialize the legacy of important figures like King, who dedicated his life to fighting for civil rights.

Bernice King's condemnation reflects her lifelong commitment to preserving her father's legacy.

She has frequently spoken out against what she sees as the misuse or misrepresentation of his image and message.