Cardi B Shows Off Her Surprising, Very NSFW Piercing After Fans Doubted Her

Cardi B is showing off her latest piercing, and it's NSFW.

On her X account on Jan. 27, Cardi shared that she had her butt pierced.

"Soooo .......i got my butt crack pierced," she tweeted.

Many people in the comments section of the post doubted that she actually went through with the piercing and that it was all for publicity.

"She's capping," one person wrote.

"Really? Didn't know that was a thing," added another.

"Pics or it didn't happen," someone else shared.

However, Cardi went through with the piercing and showed it off in a separate post to social media. In the picture, Cardi showed off her lower body that is accentuated with a tattoo. The piercing shows what appears to be two diamond studs close to each other.

"Do I lie?" she captioned the post.

Cardi has multiple piercings. In 2023, the rapper got a new Monroe piercing, which is one located above the upper lip.

In 2024, she showed off additional piercings in a video posted to her TikTok account, giving a shout-out to her body piercer, Harrison.

"I came in for one thing. Look what Harrison did!" she says in the clip before showing off her new ear piercings.

Meanwhile, Cardi is in the middle of a very public fallout with estranged husband Offset, whom she is in the process of getting a divorce from. During their separation, the exes have engaged in several public spats.

Recently, Cardi accused Offset and his mother of stealing from her.

"I ain't listen after you and your momma robbed me," she said in a Twitter Spaces.

Elsewhere in her rant, Cardi called Offset a terrible dad to their children.

"You just called your daughter for the first time this year, yesterday. Your newborn. You love your kids so much and you didn't bought them s--t for Christmas. But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts. But you didn't bought my kids s--t on purpose to spite me. Mind you, we was cool. We wasn't f---ing, but we was cool. Stop f---ing playing with me," she said.

The two share three children together -- daughter Kulture, son Wave, and another baby girl who they decided to keep her name private at this time.