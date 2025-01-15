Cardi B Accuses Offset and His Mom of Robbing Her, Calls Him a Terrible Dad to Their Children

The Cardi B and Offset divorce drama continues to play out in the public eye.

Cardi took to X for another meeting in Space. During her time there, she accused Offset and his mother of stealing from her.

"I ain't listen after you and your momma robbed me," she said of Offset and his mother.

"Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, wiped my nose. Told you stop f--ing playing with me," Cardi added.

The rapper did not say what was robbed for her and did not give a value on the items that were allegedly stolen from her.

Aside from the accusations of robbery, Cardi claimed that Offset was a lackluster father around the holiday season, going as far as to not buy his children he has with Cardi any gifts.

"You just called your daughter for the first time this year, yesterday. Your newborn. You love your kids so much and you didn't bought them s--t for Christmas. But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts. But you didn't bought my kids s--t on purpose to spite me. Mind you, we was cool. We wasn't f---ing, but we was cool. Stop f---ing playing with me," she shared.

This is not the first time that the couple has taken their problems to social media. In fact, many of their issues have played out on various platforms.

In December, Offset referred to Cardi B as "single and miserable".

Cardi previously told him that he needed to sign the divorce papers that day so she could be done with the drama.

"So dating because I'm single means I'm just worried about d-ck?? You sound like a dummy.. trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! F--k off and sign the papers TODAY," she said via TMZ.

Earlier this year, the drama heated up once again after Cardi was spotted partying with fellow Migos member Quavo, leading Offset to set off some scathing words towards his estranged wife.

"Sent me a pic of a N---- attacking you from the back [crying laughing emoji] your friend been smacked too," he said in one tweet.

"F--- the OPps idc. I'm back to me offset f--- ya," another tweet read.

While the couple share three children together -- daughter Kulture, son Wave, and another baby girl who they decided to keep her name private -- they have yet to see eye-to-eye on many aspects. She filed for divorce from Offset over the summer in 2024.