Miley Cyrus Reportedly Has 'No Interest' Trying to Reconcile with Dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus has reportedly chosen not to repair her strained relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Insiders familiar with the matter suggest that the 32-year-old music sensation has kept minimal communication with the country artist and shows no desire to mend their relationship.

According to Page Six, Miley was troubled by her father's performance at the Liberty Ball following President Trump's inauguration.

Billy Ray encountered a stumble during his performance and attributed it to technical difficulties. Miley's younger sister, Noah Cyrus, who has a close relationship with their father and is similarly concerned about his welfare, has also expressed concern over the incident and only "wants the best for him."

Trace, Miley's brother, posted an emotional open letter on Instagram amid rising emotions, expressing his concerns about their father's health.

Sources reveal that the siblings, except Braison, stood behind Trace's choice to make the letter public, resonating with his heartfelt message.

Nevertheless, conflicting accounts hint at possible discord within the family, with certain members allegedly feeling upset by Trace's candid appeal.

The Metro Station guitarist poured his heart out in a heartfelt letter, expressing deep concern for his father's current hardships. He painted a poignant picture of a man he now struggles to recognize, urging Billy Ray to consider seeking assistance.

Trace emphasized his genuine worries about his father's well-being, stressing that his words were rooted in love and care.

Recently, there have been contrasting perspectives on Billy Ray's well-being and career focus.

Braison, Billy Ray's son, has shared that his father is in high spirits and dedicated to advancing his music career. An upcoming album, scheduled for a summer 2025 release, was announced by Billy Ray, who revealed that Braison will serve as the producer.

In a press release, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer commended his son's skills, describing the project as a unique chance to work together and craft something of significance.

"Braison is very talented and '25 is his year. I'm glad to be a part of it. This record is gonna be special. I'm gearing up for what will be the journey of a lifetime."

Following the recent backlash over his Liberty Ball performance, Billy Ray made an announcement addressing the criticism. Videos from the event captured him navigating the stage solo with no band or working equipment in sight.

Despite the negative feedback, Billy Ray took to Instagram to defend his performance, attributing the mishaps to technical issues while also expressing appreciation for the opportunity to show his talents at the event.