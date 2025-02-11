Madonna Fans Are Calling Sabrina Carpenter a 'Blatant Copycat' for 'Vogue' Photoshoot

Sabrina Carpenter has reached a major career milestone when she appeared on the cover for Vogue. However, it was not without its controversy.

On the cover, Carpenter wears light blue corset with bleach-blonde hair and bold red lipstick. While the look could be a reference to old Hollywood, some Madonna fans have pointed out that Carpenter has copied the distinct look from the legendary artist.

"Seeing this Sabrina Carpenter by Steven Meisel for 'Vogue' us cover/editorial makes me think a lot about how Madonna is and will always be very relevant in pop culture and fashion, the girls will always drink water from her fountain. with that being said, Sabrina looks stunning!" wrote one person.

"Madonna took the substance and Sabrina Carpenter was created," another added, referencing Demi Moore's critically acclaimed film The Substance, in which Margaret Qualley becomes a younger version of Moore.

"Madonna 1991 and 1994, Sabrina Carpenter 2025. Some will say homage, I say blatant copycat," another shared.

"I love Sabrina Carpenter she's gorgeous talent all of thee above, but I h8 that she always remind me of someone else at first she was tryna embody Fran Dresher during her press run, then she gave me Rihanna vibes at the Grammys drinking from diamond Flask, now she's Madonna....." someone else said.

Both Carpenter and Madonna's Vogue shoots from 2025 and 1991 respectively were captured by Steven Meisel and feature an older Hollywood glam look.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Carpenter has channeled Madonna as she previously wore Madonna's 1991 Oscars dress to the 2024 MTV VMA Awards. It's important to note that Madonna's look was inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

"It was inspired by Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and made headlines when she wore it," Tab Vintage's Alexis Novak said to Vogue.

Outside of Madonna, others compared Carpenter to Monroe as well.

"SABRINA CARPENTER IS ABSOLUTELY GIVING MARILYN MONROE FOR VOGUE," one X user said.

"Sabrina Carpenter is giving Marilyn Monroe. She's absolutely breathtaking," another added.

Carpenter has had a big year in her career. 2024 saw the singer score a bevy of hits including her No. 1 "Please Please Please," and the top 10 hits "Espresso" and "Tase." Her album Short n' Sweet hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal album in 2025.

Madonna, of course, has had a legendary career with hits such as "Like a Prayer" "Take a Bow," "Hung Up" and more. She holds the Guinness World Record for the most albums sold by a female artist with 400 million units worldwide.