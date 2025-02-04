Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton Team Up For Surprise 'Please Please Please' Remix

Sabrina Carpenter has been keeping a secret from fans -- a new edition of Short n' Sweet on the way and it includes a feature from none other than Dolly Parton.

The "Taste" songstress announced the news in a post to her social media accounts on Feb. 4. In the post, she shared that Parton was going to be featured on a remix of her hit song "Please Please Please" and that the deluxe edition of Short n' Sweet would be released on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).

"As a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy's :'). 'Short n' Sweet' deluxe is now available for pre order.. and yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton.... 💋💋💋she wouldn't want me to swear but holy sh-t!!!!!"

Since the news that Parton and Carpenter would be teaming up for a remix on the project, fans have excitedly shared their thoughts on the collaboration.

"The only collab on sabrina album being with dolly parton she's really her granddaughter," one comment reads.

"And the grammy for best country duo/group performance goes to please please please sabrina carpenter and dolly parton!!!" anther added.

"When Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton are in the same sentence, that helps improve my gloomy mood of the world," another shared.

"SABRINA CARPENTER SONG WITH DOLLY PARTON FEATURE NO ONE TOUCH ME...." exclaimed another user.

It is unclear as to how the collaboration will sound since one of the notable lines in the song -- "Beg you, don't embarrass me, motherf--ker" -- might be changed since Parton is notably very anti-cussing.

The other additional songs on the album will include "15 Minutes," "Couldn't Make It Any Harder," "Busy Woman" and "Bad Reviews."

Carpenter picked up her very first two Grammy Awards on Feb. 2. She scored wins for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Espresso" as well as a win for Short n' Sweet when she won Best Pop Vocal Album.

This is not the only collaboration that could be in the works for Parton, as there have been murmurings that she is going to appear on the re-release of Taylor Swift's self-titled debut album.

Neither Swift nor Parton has confirmed the news. However, Swift is expected to release her re-recorded version of the album sometime this year. The original version of the album spawned her first top 40 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and cemented her status as a rising star in the country music world.