Sabrina Carpenter Welcomes 2025 With Witty NSFW New Year's Resolution

Sabrina Carpenter made rounds on social media for her NSFW (Not Safe For Work) remark, which left netizens stunned and amused.

On January 3, Carpenter uploaded several photos for her first-ever Instagram post in 2025. According to the images, Carpenter was shown to be enjoying the winter season in her fashionable yet cozy outfits. While the pictures were undeniably gorgeous, the post went viral for a separate reason.

The "Espresso" hitmaker also put out a caption, saying, "New year's resolution, no more d*** jokes, it's really gonna be hard."

The inappropriate but clever caption immediately gained the attention of fans, who were speechless by Carpenter's comedy-gold personality and wit.

In the post's comments, fans couldn't help but reciprocate Carpenter's humor in her caption, as they jokingly sent humorous remarks in response to match her energy.

"Tipping my hat at that intended pun," one fan said.

"Don't worry, you'll be able to stick it - I mean, stick to it," another one joked.

"The caption goes hard," a third fan commented.

It isn't the first time Carpenter trended for her NSFW jokes, as earlier on November 18, 2024, the singer had everyone gasping with her provocative act during a concert in Los Angeles.

During a performance of "Juno," Carpenter interacted with her audience midway to show off a spicy move. Carpenter rushed to the center, knelt, and asked, "Have you ever tried this one?" before acting out an oral sex gesture.