Draya Michele Roasted Over Comment on Mariah Carey's Alleged Romance with Anderson .Paak

Draya Michele is getting roasted for comparing her own controversial relationship with Jalen Green to Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak's budding romance.

On Dec. 30, a post went viral on X that seemingly showed media personality Draya defending Carey over the age gape between her and her rumored new man, Anderson .Paak.

Captured by X account Got Da Scoop, Michele commented on a post that showed the two singers holding hands.

"That's that 17 year age gap smile!!! Go Mimi (with yall selective a--es)," she commented under the post.

Draya Michele reacts to pictures of Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak 👀😩



“That's that 17 year age gap smile!!! Go Mimi (with yall selective a**es)” pic.twitter.com/Aw9tYGAh0i — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) December 31, 2024

However, Carey's Lambs were not happy about the comment regarding the age gap between the singer and her alleged new man and took it out of context when it was originally meant to be supportive and not shady.

"The point going way over her head or she's just very slow. Anderson Paak is 38 lol. Jalen Green is 22, while draya son is 21. Dating someone ur son age is sick," they said referencing her own romance with NBA star Green who is 22 and Michele is 39. The two have one daughter together who was born in May 2024.

The point going way over her head or she’s just very slow. Anderson Paak is 38 lol. Jalen Green is 22, while draya son is 21. Dating someone ur son age is sick. https://t.co/EvvA6gwfGu — ab🎀 (@lovergirlab) December 31, 2024

"She comparing an almost 40 year old man to someone she started dating when he couldn't legally drink," said another.

She comparing an almost 40 year old man to someone she started dating when he couldn’t legally drink. https://t.co/epNLZ8XC6d — dee 🍑 (@LeciJ_) December 31, 2024

"Dating guys out of high school vs a 38 year old man is not the same & she knows it," another added.

Dating guys out of high school vs a 38 year old man is not the same & she knows it. https://t.co/VyVMlwaO75 — . (@Oldhead4L) December 31, 2024

"Dating a 20 year old in your 40s is way different than a 50 something year old dating a 40 year old. Is she stupid???" another questioned.

Dating a 20 year old in your 40s is way different than a 50 something year old dating a 40 year old. Is she stupid???🥴 https://t.co/SESaXCYBIm — Destiny 🐘💖🫰🏾 (@PhoniTraxtonn) December 31, 2024

"She trying to justify on being a weirdo," commented another X user.

She trying to justify on being a weirdo. https://t.co/NX3jATJOMJ — ♋️ (@_heartlessheaux) December 31, 2024

Carey and Anderson have been the subject of romance rumors this month and Anderson was spotted at one of Carey's tour stops while she was on her annual Christmas tour. Additionally, a TikTok user shared that they have been spending a lot of time together in the studio, seemingly working on New York.

To add fuel to the flame, Carey and Anderson were spotted holding hands while spending time together in Aspen, having just dined at Catch Steak.

Both Carey and Anderson ended their last relationships over the last year. In January, Anderson field for divorce from his wife, Jae Lin, whom he had been married to for 12 years. In December 2023 Carey broke up with her longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after seven years together.