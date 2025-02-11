Madonna Addresses Comparisons to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Vogue' Photoshoot: 'Is This A Valentine's Present to Me?'

Pop icon Madonna has reacted to the buzz surrounding Sabrina Carpenter's recent Vogue cover. The 25-year-old singer posed in a manner strikingly similar to Madonna's famous 1990s looks.

The cover, captured by renowned photographer Steven Meisel, showcases Carpenter in a platinum-blonde wavy wig and a baby blue Dolce & Gabbana teddy.

Numerous fans have noted similarities between this outfit and Madonna's famous Jean Paul Gaultier corset from her 1990 Blond Ambition World Tour.

Madonna, known for her daring fashion sense, noticed the resemblance. The 66-year-old music icon responded to Carpenter's Instagram post with a playful comment.

"Is this a Valentine's present to me?" Madonna wrote.

Madonna comments on Sabrina Carpenter’s Vogue Magazine cover:



“Is this a Valentine’s present to me? 👀🩵” pic.twitter.com/Gxpyw1X0c6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 11, 2025

The comparison isn't surprising given that both Madonna and Carpenter have been known for their Marilyn Monroe-inspired looks.

According to Daily Mail, Carpenter's Vogue shoot echoes Madonna's 1991 Italian Vogue cover, also photographed by Meisel. Both images exude the same glamorous, retro-chic aesthetic that helped define Madonna's early career.

This is not the first time Sabrina Carpenter has been linked to Madonna's fashion legacy. In the past, Carpenter has paid tribute to Madonna by wearing similar outfits, including one for a high-profile event last year.

Looking ahead, Sabrina Carpenter is gearing up for an exciting week. She will release the deluxe edition of her album Short n' Sweet, which features a new version of "Please Please Please" with country legend Dolly Parton.

She's also set to perform on the SNL 50th Anniversary Special and be honored with the Global Success Award at the Brit Awards in March.

Meanwhile, Madonna continues to keep her fans excited about new music. She recently teased that she's back in the studio working on fresh tracks, and her biopic, Who's That Girl, is being rewritten after some delays.