Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Tease New Song About This Sweet Moment in Their Relationship

New music may be in the works for Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco. Gomez teased this on Feb. 13, when she shared a note on her Instagram Story reading "I said I love you first" in all caps. Blanco re-posted the story on his own Instagram.

Selena Gomez via Instagram story:



Notably, it was Gomez who said I love you first to Blanco. She revealed this during a cute couples quiz they took last July.

Despite the clues, Gomez did recently hint she may be done with her music career so she can focus on acting given the success of her film Emilia Pérez. Gomez, 32, shared her perspective during a moderated conversation at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif., revealing she is "ready to just focus on" acting after starring alongside Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón in the Spanish-language musical.

"I think film and art-making and being around such incredible, talented people that have done nothing but uplift me along the way... I don't know," Gomez said. "It's going to be very hard for me to ever go back to music after this."

In December, she also said she was "too old" to be a pop star in an interview with Saoirse Ronan for Variety's Actors on Actors series.

"I definitely think my strong suit is probably acting. But one thing I'm proud of in music is being able to tell a story — my favorite songs are mostly ballads, and they're very transparent and honest. But I think I might be a little too old for the pop-star life. I'm genuinely so happy to just be in this new era of my life, because in a lot of ways, it's just the beginning," she said.

However, Gomez didn't think she would abandon music completely, given Blanco's work as a producer.

"I'll always have music in my life because my partner's a musician, and I love having moments to do it for fun. It can be a little vulnerable when you're putting yourself out there versus escaping into a character," she shared.

"I love storytelling, and my music career is separate. However, I don't see that being a forever thing," she added.