Benny Blanco Admits He's 'So Scared' Fiancée Selena Gomez Will Change Her Mind and Leave Him

Newly engaged couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on Thursday announced a surprise new album and released the first single, "Scared of Loving You," but the music producer says he's still "so scared" the singer and actress will change her mind and leave him.

The pair sat down for a cover story for Interview Magazine, and discussed their relationship and their decision to work on new music together.

"And I wake up in the morning—I know she does the same thing—and I'm like, 'How can I make her life better?' Holding her isn't close enough. I want to be inside of her whole body. I just feel a thing for her that I can't even explain. I'm so sappy," Blanco, 36, told the outlet.

"I just smile all day," he said. "I'm so scared she's just going to wake up and be like, 'What? No.'"

Gomez, 32, called his comments "very romantic," and said that despite his fears, he "stuck" with her.

On Thursday, the pair announced their surprise album, "I Said I Love You First," will be out on March 21.

"I always trick you guys my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21," Gomez wrote on Instagram. "Our first song, Scared of Loving You is out now on all streaming platforms. Merchandise and signed products for the album are available for pre-order now. We can't wait to share this special project with you soon!"

While speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif., over the weekend, the "Only Murders in the Building" star said her recent experience working on the hit movie "Emilia Pérez" made her want to focus more on acting, leading fans to believe she'd be stepping away from music.

"It's going to be very hard for me to ever go back to music after this," she said, despite knowing she was about to drop a surprise album.

In the interview, the couple admitted they were "scared" at first to work on music together.

"We said at the beginning, 'If this ever is weird, we cancel it f***ing immediately,'" said Blanco. "Because we knew what we had was so important."

"I definitely didn't feel any sort of pressure," Gomez said. "I was maybe just nervous with jitters in the beginning, and then slowly but surely it was happening and it sort of fell into place with a lot of hard work and love."

"I worship the ground she walks on and I feel like she's the same way to me," Blanco said. "There's no ego between us. She's praying for me to win and I'm praying for her to win."

-- With reporting by TMX