Benny Blanco Says He Wants to 'Be Inside' Selena Gomez's Whole Body: 'Holding Her Isn't Close Enough'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have become one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood and now they are spilling the beans on several important aspects of their lives.

The pair sat down for an interview with Interview Magazine where they dished on their life together as well as the plans to have children in the future. Gomez was asked about her proposal, which was the first time they mentioned kids in the interview.

"That I want to save for our kids. It was really sweet and the right things were said," she replies.

Gomez was then asked if she was going to Judaism for Blanco and if their future kids would be raised Jewish.

"I don't think I'll be doing that. Not that it's bad," Gomez responded.

Blanco chimed in and shared that he is alright with his children not being raised with the Jewish faith.

"No. We want our kids to have both of our values, both of our morals, and hopefully when we mix them up in a pot they'll—," he says before Gomez finishes his sentence with: "Turn out good."

The two continued to gush over each other in the interview with Blanco stating that he wants to be "inside of her whole body."

"I remember before I was with her, I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to stop everything I'm doing and just focus all my energy on being a grownup and being with the right person,'" Blanco began.

"Now I worship the ground she walks on and I feel like she's the same way to me. There's no ego between us. She's praying for me to win and I'm praying for her to win. And I wake up in the morning—I know she does the same thing—and I'm like, 'How can I make her life better?' Holding her isn't close enough. I want to be inside of her whole body. I just feel a thing for her that I can't even explain. I'm so sappy," the producer added.

He also compared loving her to drugs.

"She's like my f--king heroin and Xanax combined," Blanco shared in the interview.

The two just announced their first joint album together called I Said I Love You First. The project was first teased on social media and was announced later that day. They shared the first single from the project called "Scared of Loving You" on Feb. 13.

This is not the first time they have worked on music together. Blanco worked on Gomez's songs "Same Old Love" and "Kill Em with Kindness" from her Revival album and joined forces for the song "I Can't Get Enough" in 2019. Their latest notable collaboration was the song "Single Soon."

Their new album and song come after Gomez previously shared that she may be done with music.