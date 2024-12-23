10 Fearless Rappers Who Dared to Challenge Diddy: 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, More

For decades now, Sean "Diddy" Combs has reigned as an entertainment mogul, notorious for throwing extravagant parties and for his reach in music, fashion, and media.

However, not every rapper has been so keen to ride along with Diddy, and in fact, others have pushed back against his influence.

Take a look at the most fearless rappers with no fear of Diddy standing against them.

50 Cent

To say the 50 Cent and Diddy feud is legendary would be an understatement. 50 Cent is battle-hardened and is most famously known for trolling Diddy constantly.

He has even stated that he wants none of the super mogul's parties, mainly because "He hugs you from the front and the back at the same time."

The rivalry grew to new heights in 2010 after Diddy managed Rick Ross, which 50 Cent saw as a backstab.

50 Cent never passed up the opportunity to roast Diddy, whether it was on an Instagram meme or accusations about Biggie.

Suge Knight

During the East Coast-West Coast beef, Suge Knight, the Death Row Records co-founder, was in a fierce rivalry with Diddy.

This is reminiscent of Suge's notorious diss against Diddy at the Source Awards in 1995, where he called on artists to come to Death Row if they didn't want no producers dancing in their videos — a dig at Diddy's flashy style.

The allegations of violence and threats turned their beef even more dark.

The LOX

The LOX, who were once signed to Diddy's Bad Boy Records, had a feud about creative control and money with him. Styles P even allegedly hurled a chair at Diddy during one altercation.

The group battled to get free of Bad Boy and even accused Diddy of using their success.

Although they eventually made amends for the performances, tensions remained for many years.

Tupac Shakur

Tupac's hatred for Diddy stemmed from the well-known Quad Studios shooting, one that Pac thought Diddy was aware of.

Diddy was one of the artists massively involved in the East Coast-West Coast rivalry that Tupac dissed on tracks like "Hit' Em Up," where Tupac came for Diddy and Bad Boy Records directly.

That elaborate rivalry is perhaps the single most integral era in hip-hop history that took place, even posthumously to his death.

J. Cole

J. Cole's confrontation with Diddy became legendary after rumors surfaced that Diddy threatened him during a party over Kendrick Lamar's "King of New York" line.

Cole referenced the altercation in his song "Let Go My Hand." Diddy had made a name for himself in the past as quite the bully, but Cole stood his ground and established himself as a member of rap's fearless elite.

Drake

The feud between Drake and Diddy also reportedly started over a beat for "0 to 100 / The Catch Up." Diddy said the song was originally sent to him and that he'd confronted Drake for keeping it for himself.

According to some reports, the argument turned into a breach of peace, as even a rising star like Drake did not stand up for it.

Eminem

Eminem hasn't shied away from throwing shade at Diddy. He previously stirred controversy when he rapped in his diss track "Killshot" that Diddy had something to do with Tupac being killed.

The way Eminem dares take on such a touchy subject shows how undaunted he is when it comes to fighting against the titan of the industry.

Rick Ross

This wasn't a one-on-one beef, but Rick Ross's association with Diddy led him to be on the other side of the fence when 50 Cent said that Ross was riding with someone who was profiting off of Biggie's legacy.

Ross was independent, made bold decisions, and was not worried about what 50 Cent thought of him.

Kendrick Lamar

Although not as high-profile, it was Diddy who took issue with Kendrick Lamar's "Control" verse, where the Compton rapper called himself the "King of New York."

Perhaps more than simply minding the business that would give them an opportunity to hire Diddy as their mouthpiece, Kendrick, at that moment, brutally unzipped his lyrical pants and took a massive, unapologetic piss on the power this song wielded, boldness undermining his entire line of reasoning.

Joe Budden

Joe Budden also had some beef with Diddy, which is surprising considering his previous role on "Everyday Struggle."

Diddy was "bull-headed" and uninterested in getting advice, said Budden, taking issue with some of the mogul's leadership practices and calling out his business acumen, showing he isn't even above criticism from loudmouth pundits.

These rappers not only fended off Diddy but have also helped redefine that narrative of fearlessness, a trait that The Man cannot escape.