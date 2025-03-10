Drake Faces Backlash Over New Selfie That Appears to Show Rihanna Tattoo

Fans are saying Rihanna is too good for Drake after the rapper posted a selfie that seemingly featured a tattoo of his ex.

The rapper took to his Instagram Stories to share a selfie of him wearing a baseball cap and sports jersey. However, fans noticed a specific tattoo on one of Drake's arms that appeared to be the face of Rihanna, his ex.

Drake stuns in new selfie. pic.twitter.com/95GtTwS7Cx — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) February 25, 2025

Flocking to social media, Rihanna fans roasted Drake for including the tattoo in his selfie.

"He is the original crash out," wrote one X user.

He is the original crash out 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/iwHzdTgBQu — ★★★★★ (@ItsJonesii__Bby) February 25, 2025

"He's unwell," commented another person.

"It is 😪 so freaking cringe 🥴," added another.

It is 😪 so freaking cringe 🥴 — Laughingatyou (@ADominion6FIG) February 25, 2025

"The obsession he has with her...," someone else shared.

The obsession he has with her… — 5✰ (@fivestargioo) February 25, 2025

Rihanna and Drake shared an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned several years. Their connection began around 2009, following Rihanna's split from Chris Brown, and was marked by multiple collaborations, including hits like "What's My Name?" and "Work."

Despite public displays of affection and speculation about their romantic involvement, the pair never officially confirmed a long-term relationship and seemingly were done by 2016. In 2018, Rihanna revealed that they were no longer close, and both artists have since moved on to other relationships. Rihanna is now with A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares two children.

While not confirmed to be Rihanna, Drake's tattoo self comes after fans speculated that Rihanna's comments regarding "corny" love songs was about Drake.

Rihanna was asked if she preferred a "love song" or a "love letter," to which she gave an immediate answer.

"Please never make me a love song. That is corny. Trust me. I've seen it," she said.

In the comments section, Instagram users speculated that the comment was directed toward Drake.

"Drake catch a stray through everybody," wrote one user.

"That has to be for Aubrey because corny love song and Christopher don't go together," another added.

Rihanna never confirmed if her comment was directly about Drake.