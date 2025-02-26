Diddy Accused of Using Baseball Bat to Coerce Ex-Bad Boy Entertainment Founder to Sign Away His Shares in New Lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs is accused of waving a baseball bat over Bad Boy Entertainment co-founder in an attempt to make him hand over ownership of a company stake.

Diddy was allegedly holding him at bat-point when Kirk Burrowes, co-founder and former president of Bad Boy Entertainment, accused the rap mogul of forcing him to give up his share in the company using a baseball bat.

In a lawsuit recently, Burrowes accused Diddy of using violence to coerce him into signing away his 25 percent stake in 1996.

Burrowes claims that he was ambushed at his New York City office by Diddy and attorney Kenneth Meiselas, according to legal documents pored over by Daily Mail.

He talks about a terrifying experience where he felt like his life was in danger, and he also signed away his shares in a state of shock as tears rolled down his eyes.

Burrowes asserts that Diddy's mother, Janice Smalls, was not present for this but orchestrated the intimidation. When he asked her for help, she acted as if she didn't know about it.

Burrowes, who is now homeless, claims Smalls conspired with others for decades to intimidate and fraudulently misrepresent his efforts to remain in effective control of Bad Boy Entertainment.

He claims he was blackballed from the industry after being ousted, financially sabotaged, and robbed of the wealth he had built for the label.

In addition to the $100,000 Burrowes is owed, the lawsuit requests other damages, such as the reinstatement of his 25 percent ownership stake, his annual share of profits, and a forensic audit of Bad Boy Entertainment.

Diddy's Accusations of Mishandling Artists

Burrowes' allegations bolster the controversy surrounding Diddy about handling artists in the music business.

He has been criticized for his handling of former artists in recent years, including his decision to return publishing rights to several artists in 2023, which some have deemed inadequate.

As per AllHipHop, Diddy made headlines in 2023 when he gave back publishing rights to a number of artists formerly of Bad Boy Entertainment, including Ma$e, The LOX, and 112.

Still, Mark Curry — a Bad Boy rapper — criticized this move, saying publishing rights had become devalued and were now worth less than $500 a year.

Curry, who is known for his feature in Diddy's 2001 classic "Bad Boy for Life," dismissed Diddy's gesture as an attempt to stay relevant.