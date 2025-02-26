Did They Really Kiss? Will Smith and India Martínez's Flirtatious Performance Leaves Fans Guessing

Will Smith and India Martinez bring on flirtatious behavior that has left fans wondering about a possible romantic future.

As per PEOPLE, An unexpected moment occurred between singer India Martínez and actor Will Smith during the 37th Premio Lo Nuestro Awards, which took place on Feb. 20 at Kaseya Center in Miami.

The incident has led to speculation from fans about whether the two stars actually kissed or if it was just a fun onstage moment in Miami.

The 56-year-old actor playfully tussled with the Spanish pop star while seemingly getting up close and personal with her. As they leaned in during the song, many fans thought they were going to kiss.

But then Martínez waved away Smith first, then turned around and pulled him close by the face, which increased speculation about their chemistry.

Fans speculated about the impact it may have on Smith's marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. The couple is said to be in an open relationship, but controversy over their relationship lives has become the norm over the years. Users took to social media to deliver reactions, and many commented that the couple may be unfazed.

Fans Labeled the Interaction 'Inappropriate'

According to E!Online, many fans thought that the choreography was "inappropriate," and even more so, considering Smith's ongoing struggles with their estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Said one user: "I was waiting for Jada to come out from left stage and smack the sh!t outta her for kissing her man," while another asked in Spanish, "What happened to Jada?"

X user @amylavnichols replied, "Not even one person gives a shit."Several viewers agreed, with one writing: 'I don't think anyone really cares.

Others pointed out that Jada Pinkett Smith is living a life away from Will Smith, including user @iteachhistoryagain, who commented, "They have an open marriage." A few noted that they were separated for years, thus making the kiss even less consequential.

Other viewers, on the other hand, hinted that the interaction was just a prank. "You can tell the attempt was a joke. They never actually kissed," one user noted.

Smith and Martínez have put up snippets from their performance, but neither has responded to the questions about their onstage encounter.

Martínez shared a series of images featuring the event, one of which shows Smith with her arms wrapped around him. The caption, in Spanish, reads, "Otra perspectiva,misma pasión."

Smith took to social media to express his enthusiasm for the collaboration, writing "Fantástico."

This playful exchange takes place amid scrutiny of Smith and Pinkett's marriage. In October 2023, Pinkett disclosed that they had been "separated" since 2016 but "still are in good standing."