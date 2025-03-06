Private Investigator Claims Jay-Z's Rape Accuser Confessed She Was 'Pushed' to Involve Rapper

An investigator has submitted an affidavit stating that the anonymous woman who alleged Jay-Z sexually assaulted her alleged that her attorney forced her to name the rapper in the suit.

The allegations, according to HotNewHipHop, surfaced as part of a broader legal saga involving the woman, who initially filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs in October 2023.

The complaint was amended later to include Jay-Z, alleging that both music moguls sexually assaulted her during a party in 2000 when she was just 13 years old. Both Jay-Z and Diddy have vehemently denied the accusations.

Charlotte Henderson, the private investigator, reported the conversation occurred at the woman's home in Alabama.

In Henderson's affidavit, the woman says attorney Tony Buzbee "pushed" her to add Jay-Z to the case, saying, "Buzbee brought Jay-Z into it. He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him."

Henderson further claimed that the woman expressed doubts about the validity of her allegations against Jay-Z.

When asked if she would sign an affidavit stating that Jay-Z was not involved in the alleged assault, the woman reportedly responded, "But how does this help me?"

Accuser Dismissed Lawsuit

In February 2024, the woman voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit against both Jay-Z and Diddy.

But from there, Jay-Z went on to sue her and her attorneys for what he claimed was "malicious prosecution, abuse of process, civil conspiracy, and defamation." In response to Jay-Z's lawsuit, Buzbee said he was trying to intimidate and retaliate against this young woman.

It is unclear whether anyone is funding Henderson to conduct the investigation. She said Jay-Z or his lawyers did not employ her.

Both Buzbee and representatives for Jay-Z did not respond to requests for comment on the latest developments.