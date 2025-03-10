Rihanna Claps Back at Critic Who Shaded Her Children, Fans Love Her Unapologetic Response

Rihanna is proving she is the ultimate mamma bear and is earning praise because of it.

Media outlet The Shade Room reposted content Rihanna shared that included pictures of the singer moments after she gave birth to her sons RZA and Riot. However, one person in the comments section of the post shaded Rihanna.

"I hate their name so bad," the user who goes by the name Tatiana Galaxxy commented.

RiRi saw the comment and did not hold back when it came to defending her sons.

"Ok Tatiana," Rihanna replied.

In the comments section of the post, many others praised Rihanna for her quick-witted and sassy response.

"And just like that.. she canceled the name Tatiana," one person said.

"She was 'Savage Fenty' before Savage Fenty was a thing. How seldom we forget. This was her being nice," another added.

"Rih said she got time Tatiana!😂😂😂," someone else shared.

"One thing Robyn gon do, is clap TF back 😂👏," another quipped.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first son, RZA, in 2022. The couple named him in honor of RZA, the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan. ihanna has shared glimpses into her life as a mother, describing the experience as transformative. She expressed, "Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It's very small and cloudy; it just got better with him," according to People.

A year later, the couple welcomed their second son, Riot Rose, who was born in 2023. The singer unveiled her pregnancy with her second child during her 2023 Super Bowl headlining show.

After his birth, an insider told People that Rihanna now feels "complete" and "that it's something she's always wanted."

Rihanna brought the children to Rocky's shooting trial as augments began for the case to come to a close back in February.