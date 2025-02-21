A$AP Rocky's Thoughtful Gift for Rihanna's Birthday After His Courtroom Victory

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrated her 37th birthday in a quiet, intimate setting on Thursday, just two days after the rapper's courtroom victory.

Following a not-guilty verdict on charges of assault with a firearm, Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, took the opportunity to shower his longtime partner with a meaningful gift.

According to a source close to the couple, the pair enjoyed a peaceful morning together, having breakfast at home with their two children, RZA and Riot.

The source said, "Today's the day where they're basically reconnecting with the family and they're just staying home."

Despite being in the public eye, the couple opted not to go out for a big celebration. Instead, they relished the simple joy of being together after the intense legal battle.

In a thoughtful gesture, A$AP Rocky gifted Rihanna a "scales of justice" diamond pendant, symbolizing the victory in his legal case, PageSix said.

This comes after Rocky was acquitted of two felony charges stemming from an incident in 2021 with his former friend and bandmate, Terell Ephron (A$AP Relli), who had accused Rocky of firing a firearm during an argument.

After five hours of deliberation, the jury sided with Rocky and found him not guilty on all counts.

A$AP Rocky reportedly splurged for Rihanna's 37th birthday, just two days after he was found not guilty in his felony assault trial. pic.twitter.com/1aMO5VEyN9 — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 20, 2025

A$ap Rocky and Rihanna's Heartfelt Celebration

Speaking of the victory, Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, told Page Six, "Today was a day where the journey to justice was completed," praising the jury's quick decision.

Tacopina expressed relief, noting, "Rocky and Rihanna now get to resume their life with their two young children and their family."

Rihanna's reaction to the verdict was highly emotional. She was seen in tears as the judge announced that Rocky had been acquitted. Rocky, visibly relieved, rushed to embrace her, saying, "Thank you for saving my life."

The couple's bond appeared stronger than ever as they celebrated in Beverly Hills following the trial that could have resulted in Rocky's lengthy prison sentence.

In addition to the personal gift, Rocky also went shopping at a high-end store in Beverly Hills to purchase more gifts for Rihanna's special day.

According to DailyMail, the rapper was seen buying a Rolex and clothes from Chanel, making a discreet exit before heading home to his family.

This case was a major turning point for the rapper. During the trial, the defense argued that the shots Rocky fired were from a prop gun and that he was acting in self-defense.

The jury, after considering the evidence, sided with the defense's argument. The prosecution had suggested that Rocky intentionally shot at Relli, although no one was seriously injured.

The couple, who welcomed their second son in 2023, has had a busy year with the ongoing legal drama.