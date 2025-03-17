Rihanna Rocks Bold See-Through Skirt at Rolling Loud While Cheering for A$AP Rocky

Rihanna turned heads at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 16, with a bold fashion choice that had fans and photographers alike buzzing.

The 37-year-old superstar attended the music festival to support her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, who was headlining the event.

Rihanna, known for her fierce and fearless style, wore a navy blue bomber jacket paired with a sheer lace maxi skirt, PageSix said.

The skirt, which featured a daring slit up the side, gave way to her black thong and revealed her toned legs and bottom.

She completed her ensemble with black strappy heels and a diamond choker, accentuating her chic, edgy look. Her hair was styled in a sleek long bob, and she opted for a nude-brown lip that paired perfectly with her outfit.

The "Diamonds" singer was joined by other high-profile attendees, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who was also spotted at the festival, according to videos shared online.

Rihanna Showcases Bold Fashion Statement in Sheer Lace Skirt at A$AP Rocky’s Rolling Loud Performance in LA https://t.co/sEwOpcQP6E — SMASH BLOCK T.V. (@SmashBlockTV) March 17, 2025

Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky at Rolling Loud After Legal Victory

A$AP Rocky, 36, kicked off his performance with a robust set that included a video clip discussing his recent legal victory.

The rapper, who had faced felony assault charges related to an alleged 2021 shooting incident, was found not guilty earlier this year.

During his performance, Rocky also paid tribute to immigrants and the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Rihanna has been a constant supporter of Rocky during his legal battle, attending court sessions and being by his side when the verdict was delivered.

After the trial concluded, Rocky expressed his gratitude, calling the experience a life-changing moment for him and his family.

According to DailyMail, he shared his relief, saying, "Rihanna and I can get back to our lives and our kids without this trial hanging over our heads."

Rihanna has also made headlines for her recent fashion choices. Just a week before the Rolling Loud festival, she attended a Fenty x Puma event in Barbados, sporting a neon bikini top paired with a see-through green top and baseball jersey.

Her bold outfits continue to keep fans captivated, proving that she's always willing to take fashion risks while supporting her partner.

Both stars are now focused on moving forward and enjoying their time together as they raise their two children, RZA and Riot Rose.