Azealia Banks Slams RFK Jr. For Wanting to Ban Junk Food for Food Stamps: 'Freddy Kreuger Looking B**ch'

Azealia Banks has slammed another member of the Donald Trump administration. This time around, she had choice words for Robert Kennedy Jr.

Banks quote tweeted a post that shared Kennedy is looking to ban junk food purchases for those on food stamps. In her response, she called Kennedy a "Freddy Kreuger looking b--ch."

"If we are banning junk food for poor people - let's ban cocaine and alcohol for rich people. This Freddy Kreuger looking b--ch suckin' on them zyn packs and shivering and shaking every f--king where," her rant began.

She called into question an example of a parent who wants to bake their child a birthday cake since junk food would be banned under the program. She ended her post by calling Kennedy a "dumb a-s."

"Are you going to ban them from buying ketchup? You going to ban them from buying refined sugar?? So because they're on food stamps they can't bake their child a birthday cake? F--king dumb a-s they'll make their own cakes and candies," she concluded.

Kennedy is set to serve as the Trump administration's Health and Human Services Secretary and has called for the removal of junk foods under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

"The one place that I would say that we need to really change policy is the SNAP program and food stamps and in school lunches. There, the federal government in many cases is paying for it. And we shouldn't be subsidizing people to eat poison," Kennedy told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Fortune reports.

Kennedy is not the only member of Trump's cabinet to support the idea of banning junk food under SNAP. Agriculture secretary Brooke Rollins echoed what Kennedy had to say about the program.

"When a taxpayer is putting money into SNAP, are they OK with us using their tax dollars to feed really bad food and sugary drinks to children who perhaps need something more nutritious? These are all massive questions we're going to be asking and working on in the coming months and years," she said per Fortune.

Banks' harsh words for Kennedy are not the first time that she has picked a fight with a Trump team member. She previously picked a fight with Elon Musk and called him an "overrated Ketamine addict."

Her post declared that she would be voting for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election before she slammed Musk.

"I really think keeping Elon Musk away from any type of political power in the USA is tantamount to any issue on the table here," the post read in part. "You have to be a complete idiot to think that dirtbag cares about anyone or anything other than himself. He's already been given way too much tax payer money - Allowing him to ascend to any position of political authority is very f---ing dangerous. One does not become the richest man in the world because of honesty and good character lol, you must be an expert liar, thief and cheater to become that. ... Elon Musk (a f---ing overrated Ketamine addict) belongs no where near American Politics. The End."