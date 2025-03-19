Kanye West Says He and Playboi Carti 'Beat Women' But 'Make-Up Sex is Crazy' in Disturbing Remarks

On March 18, Kanye West took controversy to a new level on social media with a disturbing series of tweets claiming he and rapper Playboi Carti have "beat women."

Playboi Carti's responds to Kanye after saying both he and Playboi "beat women" but they're not hated as much as Diddy is.. Carti's response.. "YE STFU." pic.twitter.com/hhYfrcqVhF — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) March 19, 2025

Although West has been somewhat of a lightning rod for controversy in the music industry over the past twenty-five years, most of West's wrath was directed at contemporary rapper Carti, whose recent success with the album "MUSIC" has apparently put a target on Carti's back, as per Hot New HipHop.

A key point in his rant involved the rapper bringing up Carti's legal issues, such as an arrest earlier this year for reportedly choking his pregnant girlfriend.

In a now-deleted tweet, West stated, "Carti beat women, I beat women. But everybody hate Diddy."

Following this, West expressed a disturbing view of relationships, asserting that make-up sex "after a big fight" is "crazy."

Those statements contribute to a concerning narrative around West and the soundbites that spew from his mouth.

Kanye West Changed Tone

The tweets mark a significant shift from West's previous admiration for Carti.

Just a week earlier, the two appeared to be on amicable terms, with West praising the younger rapper's work before the release of Carti's album.

However, the hostile tone escalated quickly, with West accusing Carti of reaching out to him to advise against tweeting his support for Nazis. This claim further complicates the existing tensions.

Later, West tweeted out a series of more aggressive Tweets reaffirming that Carti was a woman beater while insulting him further by characterizing him as someone who should not tell him what to do.

"Told me to stop tweeting about Nazis who do broke n**gas always try tell me what to do."

While framing his case, he used derogatory comments about Jewish people as well.

"Oh I forgot," Kanye West wrote. "Jews say its to make every song about murder but then they tell this n**ga to make suggestions to me."

Following the tweets, Iggy Azalea, Carti's former partner and mother of his child, publicly urged West to keep her son out of the drama, calling for a separation between personal battles and familial responsibilities.