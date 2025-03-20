Charlamagne Tha God Fires Back at Claims That Drake's 'Nokia' Is Being Snubbed by Radio

Charlamagne Tha God has denied radio stations are ignoring Drake's new single "Nokia."

On Tuesday, the radio host responded to online discussions, claiming the song was charting without airplay on that day's episode of "The Breakfast Club," according to HotNewHipHop.

"Drake and Party are out here right now, selling records, getting radio play, doing what they do. He's just a sore loser," the 46-year-old South Carolina native said.

"I saw something yesterday that was like, '"Nokia's" charting at number six or something with no radio play.' Who not playing 'Nokia?' I hear it on radio all the time."

Charlamagne and his crew also gushed over Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaboration, "Gimme a Hug."

Drake's Legal Battle

Charlamagne's comments on radio airplay came up while he was discussing Universal Music Group's (UMG) recent motion to have Drake's defamation lawsuit against the label thrown out, related to Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us."

Drake's lawyer, Michael J. Gottlieb, responded to UMG's motion by saying the "real-life" case is "bigger than a rap beef."

In a statement released to Variety, Gottlieb said UMG is trying to disguise the situation as a rap battle to give its shareholders, artists, and the public the opportunity to ignore an unambiguous fact.

"UMG wants to pretend that this is about a rap battle in order to distract its shareholders, artists and the public from a simple truth: a greedy company is finally being held responsible for profiting from dangerous misinformation that has already resulted in multiple acts of violence."

He added, "This motion is a desperate ploy by UMG to avoid accountability, but we have every confidence that this case will proceed and continue to uncover UMG's long history of endangering, abusing and taking advantage of its artists."

UMG Describes Requests an 'Undue Burden'

The music giant has asked a federal judge to halt all discovery efforts. It argues that Drake's lawyers were on a fishing expedition for huge and burdensome documents, including Lamar's contracts and the pay of Interscope executives. In a court filing, UMG said Drake wants 18 different categories of documents in his discovery requests, and gathering and reviewing them would require a great deal of effort.

These materials include all of the agreements between UMG and Lamar, as well as financial records on top executive compensation structures, incentive plans, and performance metrics for Interscope CEO John Janick for the last five years.

"Drake's first set of discovery requests consist of 18 items that would require costly collection and review of large swaths of hard-copy and electronic data sets, contracts and agreements, and communications," UMG stated in its filing, emphasizing that the demands create an "undue burden" on the company.