Lizzo Faces Criticism After Dramatic Weight Loss From Top Fitness Trainer: 'What Happened to Your B.S. Message?'

Lizzo's recent weight loss has stirred controversy, drawing criticism from a prominent personal trainer who claims her transformation contradicts her advocacy for body positivity.

Steve Lutsk, known online as "Dadbod Steve," expressed his concerns in a video posted on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

In the video, Lutsk praised Lizzo for her dedication to health but questioned the implications of her weight loss journey. "Lizzo, I'm proud of you, but what happened to being beautiful and healthy at any size?" he asked.

He added, "I thought obesity should be celebrated and promoted. Isn't this the message that you've been spewing for the last half decade?"

Lutsk further stated that her recent changes have created confusion among young people, remarking, "Sadly, her B.S. message has poisoned the brains of millions of young people who are probably more confused than anything at her recent transformation."

Lizzo, known for her empowering messages about body acceptance, has been open about her recent commitment to fitness and health.

Over the past two years, she has adopted a rigorous workout routine and a high-protein, veggie-based diet.

In a previous Instagram post, she denied using weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, stating, "When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit."

She emphasized that her progress is the result of hard work and determination.

Lizzo's Body Positivity

The singer has long championed body positivity, aiming to create a more inclusive narrative for larger individuals.

In a 2020 Vogue interview, Lizzo stated her desire to "normalize" bodies of all shapes and sizes. "What I don't like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it," she said at the time.

"Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren't separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the [size] 18-plus club."

Despite the backlash, Lizzo celebrated reaching her weight-loss goals with an Instagram post earlier this month, stating, "I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to."

She added, "Even at the end of my weight loss journey, I'm not going to be considered thin by any means. I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI scale."

While Lutsk clarified that he does not harbor animosity towards individuals of any size, he expressed frustration with the societal tendency to promote obesity as a positive lifestyle choice despite data suggesting otherwise. "I'm not saying that everybody has to look like a fitness model either," he noted.