Lizzo Fires Back at Haters of "Still Bad" and Embraces Black Joy with Bold Statements

Lizzo is firing back at critics of her new music and embracing Black joy with powerful statements.

The pop superstar took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to critics of her comeback song, "Still Bad," calling it "too optimistic."

In a series of posts, Lizzo made it clear that her music, filled with radical joy, is here to stay—no matter the negativity she faces.

"I think seeing and hearing a Black woman make real music with radical joy triggers miserable people... but I follow in the footsteps of Janet, Funkadelic, Earth Wind and Fire... nobody's doing it like me for Us. And I stand on that," Lizzo wrote.

Her comments reflected the deep-rooted challenges Black women have faced in the music industry and the resilience needed to keep pushing forward.

Lizzo also compared her critics to the backlash faced by legendary Black artists like James Brown, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, and Tina Turner, RollingStone said.

She emphasized how these icons were initially misunderstood and criticized for their music.

Lizzo shared, "The way this world treats Black women is sickening... Blacklisted Janet and now 20 years later y'all calling her music 'cute Black girl bops' & giving her flowers." Her message was clear: despite the criticism, these artists persevered—and so will she.

In another post, Lizzo directly addressed her comeback after facing personal struggles and negative press, including lawsuits from former dancers and her stylist. What happened to me was supposed to destroy me, but it has only set me free!"

Her empowering words reflect her resilience in the face of adversity. Lizzo also encouraged people to reject negative opinions and focus on what truly matters: the love they share with family, friends, and themselves.

Lizzo has responded to social media critics who claim her brand of “poptimism” doesn’t work, particularly in reaction to her new single “Still Bad.” pic.twitter.com/AEF7ZSntCC — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) March 18, 2025

Lizzo Defends New Single "Still Bad" Amid Critics of Her "Poptimism"

Lizzo's bold responses come just days after the release of "Still Bad," the first single from her upcoming album Love in Real Life. In her posts, she reminded her followers of the success of her 2022 hit "About Damn Time," a song that became an anthem of hope and togetherness post-pandemic.

According to Billboard, despite some critics suggesting her "poptimism" no longer works in a "post-Covid world," Lizzo confidently stated, "As if I didn't write 'about damn time' to be a post-lockdown anthem to inspire us to get outside and together again... and was successful at it btw."

The new single marks Lizzo's return to the music scene after her previous album Special in 2022. It also serves as a comeback after a challenging year, where she faced legal battles and criticism.

Lizzo's personal journey of healing and growth is woven into the music she creates, and her message of perseverance is resonating more than ever.

In a recent interview, Lizzo shared her struggles with depression, especially as a Black woman, saying, "We like to shame ourselves for feeling bad, especially as Black women... you have to be easy on yourself and let yourself feel what you're feeling."

Her message of self-compassion is a crucial part of her journey, encouraging others to embrace their emotions and take care of their mental health.