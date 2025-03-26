JoJo Siwa Slammed For Selling 'Dream VIP' $900 Tickets Letting Fans Help Set Up Her Concert: 'Insufferable'

JoJo Siwa is going on tour, but not everyone is willing to pay the prices she has set for the luxury of setting up her concert.

Taking to her Instagram account, Siwa announced that she would be going on tour with her making stops in such cities as Houston, Detroit, Boston, Toronto and more.

"💎JoJo Siwa LIVE💎 I'M! GOING! BACK! ON! TOUR! Get ready for a Live Concert ft. New Songs, Current Songs, AND My Kids Songs, a GAYPOP Dj Set, & an immersive party.... ALL IN THE SAME NIGHT," she said in her post.

Among the options to purchase tickets are the Dream Guest VIP option, which has ben priced at over $900 per person. This option allows those who purchase the tickets to help set up for Siwa's live shows along with the ability to ""put together the show with song selection input."

Siwa spoke about the VIP option, saying to Access Hollywood: "You are actually going to get to come during while we're loading in the show, and you're gonna get to kind of help us set it up and make sure things are right and test out the drum with me or the DJ booth with me."

However, fans have since taken to social media to express their anger over helping to set up the show as well as the hefty price tag that comes with it.

"Who cares. Her tix arent worth $90," one person shared.

"She's insufferable, pay her to work for her," another added.

"Who the f**k wants to help set up a concert?" someone else questioned.

"As if people can actually afford to see concerts right now...terrible timing..." a different X user shared.

"What in the what!? She's clearly not selling tickets so now she's.... Asking fans to set up her shows .. again, WHAT," wrote another user.

Siwa has not responded to the criticism as of reporting. Her tour is slated to begin on July 10 before concluding on August 9. The VIP tickets go on sale March 29.