'90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Meets Jojo Siwa and Has the Most Insane Mispronunciation of Her Name

JoJo Siwa and 90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed provided the biggest crossover in reality tv when the pair were spotted hanging out recently.

The two stars joined forces in a TikTok that was posted to Ed's official account. In the clip, Ed can be seen wearing an all black outfit with a button up shirt and jacket while Siwa opted for a mint green look with matching sunglasses.

"JoJo Sa-why-ah," Ed says in the clip, joking about Siwa's last name and how it is pronounced.

"I love her," he adds.

"Yes, yes, yes," Siwa says in response to how Ed pronounced her name. "Sa-why-ah everybody!"

The pair share a hug and then shake hands before the clip cuts out.

Read more: JoJo Siwa Cried for Two Hours on Her 21st Birthday for This Reason

People in the comments section of the video hilariously reacted to how Ed pronounced Siwa's name.

"Jojo Sawayuh," commented one person.

"She's like 'I'm jojo Siwayuh, now!' added another.

"JoJo SuhWiya . I luv her ✨" shared someone else.

"Jojo Sawayaaaaa," commented another user.

Others were taken back by the crossover.

"Why did they cut it off before he proposed to her," wrote one person.

"They're like the same category of celebrity somehow I can't explain," shared another.

"This most insane crossover," commented one TikTok user.

Others simply took aim at Ed.

"The v neck is so flattering on him," shared one person.

"Am I not turtley enough for the turtle club?" chimed in another.

Both Big Ed and Siwa have been in the spotlight as of late. Siwa recently left fans puzzled over her "bean" lyrics on TikTok. She previewed a new song on the platform that went viral for all the wrong reasons.

"French pressed up against my chest / And when you weee / If you know what I mean / And you know what I need / Like the way you're grinding my bean," she seemingly sings on the song.

The song is allegedly called "Iced Coffee" and comes out on Nov. 22.

As for Big Ed, he announced that he was engaged to Porscha Raemond after just 24 hours together. However, he has since called off the engagement.

"Love is a crazy thing... I did something that was impulsive, I asked this girl to marry me and after considering... It's too soon and it's not really what I want, obviously. After talking to my family, I realized that I don't wanna get married. I wanna be single. So I wish her – Porscha – the best in life," he said via People.