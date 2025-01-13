Zayn Malik's Horror-Themed Cake for 32nd Birthday Leaves 'The Last of Us' Fans Speechless

Zayn Malik marked his 32nd birthday with a snapshot of his ghoulish, horror-themed cake while sending heartfelt gratitude to his fans.

On January 12, Malik gave his followers a glimpse of his 32nd birthday celebration through his Instagram Stories. In the first slide, he proudly showed a cake inspired by The Last Of Us, the popular post-apocalyptic video game franchise and HBO's series adaptation.

The cake flaunted the head of a clicker, the show's iconic zombie. To successfully capture the franchise's fungus-infested landscape, the creative pastry highlighted the infamous Cordyceps virus spreading across a grassy plain. It also embedded the name "ZAYN" in front.

omg zayns a the last of us fan?? i didn’t think i could love him more 😭 pic.twitter.com/xcLb8AGizu — alisha 𓊍 (@mindofalia) January 12, 2025

ZAYN AND CAKE FROM THE LAST OF US, MY FAVORITE GAME 😭😭😭 I want to know if he played the 2nd part of the game 🏹🧟 #ZaynMalik #zayn #HappyBirthdayZayn pic.twitter.com/Um0oXIu6Fa — Olivia (@fineline_ok) January 12, 2025

The photo featured Malik's caption, a shout-out to his devoted fans. The "Dusk Till Dawn" singer thanked his followers and acknowledged their efforts for charitable causes.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes. 32!!" Malik shared.

"I've seen the projects you've all been creating to help others and couldn't be more thankful. Thanks for raising funds to causes that are close to my heart."

In the second slide, Malik shared a striking close-up shot of the creature, tagging The London Baker, Elizabeth Rowe, who rose to fame as the winner of the cooking competition series Is It Cake, Too?

Zayn’s birthday cake, celebrating his 32nd year, is inspired by the game The Last of Us 🍄 pic.twitter.com/B2misBdtBh — alien under the 𓊍 (@naellaxoo) January 12, 2025

"Thank you for this amazing piece of art, you're an absolute legend," Malik wrote. "This cake is the best I have ever had in 32 years!"