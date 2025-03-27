Kanye West Hit with Lawsuit Over Unapproved Song Sample on Vultures 2

Kanye West is facing legal trouble once again, as German singer-songwriter Alice Merton has filed a lawsuit accusing the rapper of using her song without permission.

According to Variety, the lawsuit, filed in the California District Court earlier this week, claims that West sampled Merton's 2022 track "Blindside" for his song "Gun to My Head," despite her explicit denial of clearance.

According to the suit, West first introduced "Gun to My Head" during a Vultures listening event in December 2023.

The song, featuring Kid Cudi, quickly gained attention, marking the first collaboration between West and Cudi in years.

However, Merton alleges that West had not sought her approval before publicly playing the track.

The lawsuit details that "Gun to My Head" incorporates key elements from Blindside, including its main melody and vocal recordings of the line, "I sat down with a gun to my head."

Merton, who was unaware of the usage at the time, reportedly felt "shocked and humiliated" when fans and media outlets began reporting that she was collaborating with West and Cudi.

Unauthorized Kanye West Track Sparks Lawsuit from Alice Merton

West's team eventually reached out to Merton's music publisher, BMG, in February 2024 to formally request clearance for the sample. However, Merton denied the request in March, later explaining that West's past antisemitic remarks clashed with her personal values.

The lawsuit emphasizes Merton's connection to the Holocaust, stating that she has Jewish family members who survived its horrors and wanted no association with the West.

Although "Gun to My Head" did not make it onto the official release of Vultures 2 in August 2024, it was briefly included in a digital deluxe version before being pulled from major streaming services, RollingStone said.

Unauthorized recordings of the track, however, continue to circulate online, with footage of West playing it at listening events widely shared on social media.

Following the song's removal, some West fans reportedly directed blame and hostility toward Merton, accusing her of preventing the track's release.

The lawsuit claims that Merton received threats and online abuse, which made her fear for her safety and even reconsider touring in the US. BMG later issued a cease-and-desist letter to West, demanding a commitment to refrain from further copyright violations, but received no response.

Merton is now seeking legal damages and an injunction to prevent any further distribution of "Gun to My Head". As of now, West and his legal team have not publicly responded to the lawsuit.