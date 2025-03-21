Kanye West's DJ Akademiks Interview Could Be His Most Controversial Yet — Here's Why

Kanye West has sparked controversy once again, with reports suggesting he has recorded an interview with DJ Akademiks.

The details surrounding the interview remain sparse, but online streamer Adin Ross has claimed that West's choice of attire could be particularly noteworthy.

On his Thursday night live stream, Twitch, and Rumble streamer Ross commented on the alleged interview.

He claims Akademiks straight up told him that the interview was already recorded and that West wore an "all-black outfit" in the interview.

Ross remembered what Akademiks told him: "Ye was wearing an all-black suit. " He then suggested he "put two and two together" regarding the meaning behind the outfit. He further confessed he felt uncomfortable with what those who were also new to the series were taking to mean that West's outfit suggested antisemitic vibes.

West has made controversial statements in the past related to Adolf Hitler and conspiracy theories blaming the Jewish race for numerous social problems.

West's rhetoric has previously targeted Ross himself. The rapper reportedly sent him a T-shirt featuring a Swastika, which the streamer rejected outright. "Obviously, guys, I'll still say it straight to his face," Ross stated on stream. "That shirt is not f—king cool. I'm not gonna wear that."

Akademiks Claims West Feels 'Exploited' By The Industry

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks also provided insight into the "Donda" rapper's mental state before the interview.

In a Rumble livestream around March 19, he said that prior to their sit-down, he had a phone conversation with West, in which he described West as "very cool."

In a series of claims, the popular internet personality stated that he believes West thinks the music industry is taking advantage of him and that some of the offensive things he speaks about are part of his effort to protect himself. He referenced a situation in which West alleged that rapper Jim Jones had "crypto people" pay him $2 million to arrange a meeting with West—an allegation of which West said he was unaware.

Akademiks added that the antisemitism spewed by the West in the past can be construed as a way of self-preservation, therefore indicating it not to be heartfelt.

"He [West] felt really hurt from how he felt this industry has used him,"

"Like, we ain't even need to fully talk about certain s**t, but like, apparently some of the Swastika s**t is not like he even jacking it."

It is uncertain if the Akademiks interview will go ahead or whether West will continue this recent swamp of public rants. Considering the rapper's history of controversy, what he does next is anyone's guess.