Justin Bieber Shares Adorable New Pictures of Jack Blues Bieber on Mother's Day

Justin Bieber has given insight into how he spent his Mother's Day with wife Hailey Bieber as well as their son, Jack Blues, by sharing adorable new pictures of the latter.

The singer posted several pictures to his Instagram Stories that showed how he spent his day as well as how his son has grown. In one picture posted, Bieber shows Jack from behind. The child is wearing a yellow shirt and green shorts as he crawls on the couch.

In another picture posted, Jack Blues can be seen off to the side of the camera angle, almost out of shot in the same yellow and green outfit. In front of his is a basketball and Hailey can be seen staring back into the camera while Justin has hockey on in the background.

Justin shared a picture of Jack Blue's foot along with Hailey kissing it.

"Happy Mother's Day," Justin posted over the black and white picture.

Jack Blues was born in August 2024 and is the first child for both Justin and Hailey. They announced they were expecting in May 2024 when Justin and Hailey renewed their vows in Hawaii. While they have kept Jack largely out of the spotlight, the couple has shown off glimpses of their son on social media from time to time.

Justin's latest round of pictures posted to social media of his family come after it has been reported that he and Hailey have had marriage issues, but Justin has since shut down those rumors.