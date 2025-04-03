Selena Gomez's Disappearance from Forbes' Billionaire List Has Fans Questioning What Happened

Selena Gomez has made a shocking disappearance from Forbes' list of billionaires, which has left many fans what has happened.

In September 2024, it was revealed Gomez was a billionaire by Bloomberg. However, Forbes has revealed that Gomez is not among the list of names on their annual billionaires list.

However, Gomez's bestie, Taylor Swift, made the list, with the publication stating that her net worth stands at $1.6 billion. Another musician, Rihanna, also made the cut of the list with Forbes reporting that her net worth is set at $1.4 billion.

Now, fans are questioning what happened to cause Gomez to not appear on the billionaire list.

"I thought Selena was a billionaire, why isn't her name on the list?" one X user wrote.

"Selena 's team is useless, they just bring Hate to Selena, her Publicist should be fired, cause wdym she isn't on the list?" another added.

"My fav selena gomez is nowhere to be found, what happened," someone else said.

Other celebrities to make the list of Forbes' Billionaires List, include Bruce Springsteen, Jerry Seinfeld, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Oprah.

Previously, it had been reported that Gomez's net worth stood at $1.3 billion. At that time, it had been revealed that Gomez was one of the youngest self-made members on the exclusive list.

Most of the reason why she appeared on the list from Bloomburg was attributed to her Rare Beauty line as well as a smaller conurbation from her music career as well as her acting career. Gomez released her most recent album, 'I Said I Love You First' in March, which became a commercial success and debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.