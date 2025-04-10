Keri Hilson Claims She was 'Forced' to Sing Beyoncé Diss 'Turnin' Me On'

Keri Hilson is revealing that she was "forced" into dissing Beyoncé in the late 2000s on one of her own songs.

In 2009, Hilson released her song 'Turnin' Me On' and shortly after a remix was leaked online that contained lyrics that were thought to be about Beyoncé. Now, Hilson spoke to People and shared that she never wanted to do the track.

"I didn't write them," Hilson says of the song's lyrics.

"I was forced to sing them," the singer added.

Hilson recalled the moment she found out the song was written after just wrapping a tour when she showed up to the studio to write a new verse for 'Turnin' Me On.' However, the additional lyrics were already written when she got there.

"I get there, and one had been written for me already," Hilson said.

The singer revealed that a person on her creative team wanted to get attention for the remix and it did not matter how they got the attention.

"It didn't matter if that was negative or positive, and calls were made that twisted my arm into doing something that I never wanted to do. I never wanted to record it. I definitely never wanted it to come out," Hilson recalls.

Hilson insists that she is a fan of Beyoncé despite apparent jabs on the song.

"I've been a fan of hers for a very long time. They're not my words, but I ate it, and I protected people, and I paid for it," Hilson clarified.

The singer reveals she kept her silence because she didn't want to make her career more "difficult" and that she just wanted it to "go away."

Hilson shared that she met Beyoncé after the song made its way online, but they "never got a chance to talk" and she is unaware of how Beyoncé felt about the song.