Lizzo's Trainer Slams 'Wildly Annoying' Ozempic Allegations

Lizzo's trainer wants it to be known that his client has not used Ozempic to lose weight during her highly scrutinized fitness journey.

Shaun T, Lizzo's trainer addressed the allegations when asked by TMZ about celebrities using Ozempic to shed the pounds.

"The accusations are wildly annoying. I think that generally people think because now something is available and popular, they're not going to give people props. People would rather hate before they give people props," he shared.

Shaun turned his attention to Lizzo, specifically, after and insisted that she is "very fit."

"I have trained Lizzo. Like, I have worked out with her, I have danced with her. Lizzo is very fit. People think, like, just because someone's like a quote unquote plus size person there, they're not fit," he added.

"That's the first thing I'd say: so don't automatically assume that just because a celebrity or anybody's losing weight that they're on Ozempic. The second thing I want to say, which is absolutely important, is for people to mind your business," Shaun continued.

Lizzo has been the subject of renewed Ozempic allegations, after she recently revealed off her slimmed-down figure on Instagram.

Lizzo has denied taking Ozempic, and instead has attributed her weight loss to training as well as being in a caloric deficit.

The "Truth Hurts" rapper recently faced skepticism from top fitness trainer, Steve Lutsk, who questioned how Lizzo lost the weight.

"Lizzo, I'm proud of you, but what happened to being beautiful and healthy at any size? I thought obesity should be celebrated and promoted. Isn't this the message that you've been spewing for the last half decade?" he questioned.

"Sadly, her B.S. message has poisoned the brains of millions of young people who are probably more confused than anything at her recent transformation," Lutsk shared.